The possible outcomes for Mauro Icardi this summer
10 August at 11:15Inter Milan forward has dominated the headlines of the Italian press in 2019; ever since he was controversially stripped of his captaincy and told that he no longer had a place in the Nerazzurri project - due to a growing attitude problem and issues between his wife-agent Wanda Nara and the Inter upper management.
However, with just a couple of weeks left in this summer's mercato, it is looking like Icardi could just stay in Inter; which would certainly come as a shock to many. As it stands, this is beginning to look like the most likely outcome but there are still some situations which could see him switch clubs.
Firstly, Roma are looking into the possibility of using cash plus Edin Dzeko to sign Icardi. The Giallorossi were prepared to offer 30 million plus Dzeko but reportedly Inter want more, 20 million euros more to be exact, as they value Icardi at 75 million euros and Dzeko at just 25 million. Roma, therefore, are beginning to turn their attention to alternative targets.
There still remains a possibility that some sort of agreement could be reached to see Icardi join Juventus in return for Paulo Dybala heading the other way but the latest reports indicate that Juventus have made a u-turn on their desire to sell Dybala and he could remain in Turin after all.
Meanwhile, Napoli have also expressed interest in Icardi, offering a reported 50 million euros at one point for the forward; holding the allure of Champions League football that gives them the edge over Roma, at the very least.
