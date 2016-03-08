The Premier League should keep its eyes peeled for Dennis Praet

The fact that Dennis Praet missed out on a move to Juventus last summer could soon turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the Belgian.



The 24-year-old has been one of the most consistent players for the blucerchiati over the last two seasons and its no surprise that Arsenal have been scouting him over the last few months. The Gunners were linked with a move for the former Anderlecht man last summer, but that too never materialised.



But this season, Praet has improved as a player. Its crucial to note that he hasn’t yet arrived at the peak of his powers because of this improvement in recent months.



As a youngster, Praet had offers from bigger clubs and Arsenal themselves offered him a trial. He chose Anderlecht because the then teenager refused to get carried away by money. He was seen as Belgium’s next star back in the day and could soon break into the senior national side, with the likes of Axel Witsel and Mousa Dembele not getting any younger. Both Marouane Fellaini and Radja Nainggolan have already announced his international retirement.



The way he’s grown this season just proves that those days might not be too far indeed. After Lucas Torreira’s departure to the Emirates last summer, Praet has had more time on the ball than usual and that has benefited him.



The presence of Albin Ekdal in defensive midfield allows Sampdoria more time on the ball than it did before Torreira left. The former Hamburg man has helped Praet and Karol Linetty get on the ball more. He’s a more cultured midfield player than Torreira was. And that has worked to Praet’s benefit.



The fact that Samp have had more average possession this season than the previous season shows the effect Ekdal has had. He keeps things simple. Instead of going direct to the forward players like Torreira still does at Arsenal, he can play the little passes around the players near him.



But Praet isn’t that sort of player. He will constantly look to unsettle the opposition with continuous marauding runs into their area. He can often take up positions similar to that of a right midfielder because the 4-3-1-2 shape that Marco Giampaolo has in place doesn’t have traditional wingers. That allows the two midfield players the freedom to go wide whenever they’re on the ball.



This allows Praet to sometimes control games and relentlessly run at the opposition from deeper areas. While he’s scored only twice and has assisted twice, he has improved and his development has gone under the radar. While he has dribbled less than he did last season (from 1.8 dribbles per game to 1 dribble per game), Praet has improved the number of key passes he plays in the final third. From 1.08, it has gone up to 1.10. His passing has improved from 84.4 percent to 85.9 percent.



He is more involved in the build-up because he sees more of the ball than he did with Torreira alongside him. More things going forward involve him than they did last season. That just shows that Praet would thrive more when he has the freedom to do things- when he is granted the space to do it.



He can make late runs into the box with or without the ball and that is one thing Arsenal will miss once they lose Aaron Ramsey; they have lost him due to injury already. An extra game-changing presence near the box or around it when the opposition is ready to ‘park the bus’ in front of them. Like Ramsey was at this age, Praet seems more like a central midfielder but he is very much in the Welshman’s mold. When played in a slightly more advanced position, he will see his best.



He can provide that spark from advanced positions in midfield that Arsenal might lack without Ramsey. He isn’t as prolific a goalscorer as Ramsey currently might be, but getting someone who’s 24 for a fee of around 25 to 30 million euros wouldn’t be a bad deal, considering he’ll only improve in that role.



Not just Arsenal though, but Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool to could make do with a player like Praet. Spurs have faced injury issues with their midfield players so many times this season and that has forced Mauricio Pochettino to play Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli deeper than usual. But in Praet, they could have a player who can play the Mousa Sissoko role or can play slightly further forward.



For Man United, it could be a case of signing him or Nicolo Barella. While the Cagliari man is more similar to the player United are losing in Ander Herrera, Praet will be a more attacking version of the Spaniard. He isn’t as fierce as him but is more like Fred- who has done well in bits and patches. Considering the fact that United might lose Paul Pogba, they would have to need a midfield remake too.



As for Liverpool, Praet will add exactly what Georginio Wijnaldum brings to the plate. While Praet may not possess the Dutchman’s excellent work-rate, he can create and deliver the goods if the front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino isn’t firing. When they don’t, Liverpool can struggle due to the midfield being too immobile. Praet will change that completely. Don’t forget, Adam Lallana has never been in fit in a long while now.

























By Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)