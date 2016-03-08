The probable line-ups for Juventus-Ajax: Dybala alongside CR7, Chiellini out

Juventus will face Ajax tonight in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. The first match ended 1-1 in Amsterdam and Massimiliano Allegri's men will look to secure qualification to the next round but will have to deal with the absence of Mario Mandzukic, who is set to be replaced by Paulo Dybala in the starting line-up. Here are the probable formations for the match:



Juventus: Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Emre Can, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo.



Ajax: Onana; Veltman, de Ligt, Blind, Mazraoui; Schone, de Jong; Ziyech, van de Beek, Neres; Tadic.