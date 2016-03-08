The probable line-ups for Juventus-Ajax: Dybala alongside CR7, Chiellini out

16 April at 09:15
Juventus will face Ajax tonight in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. The first match ended 1-1 in Amsterdam and Massimiliano Allegri's men will look to secure qualification to the next round but will have to deal with the absence of Mario Mandzukic, who is set to be replaced by Paulo Dybala in the starting line-up. Here are the probable formations for the match:

Juventus: Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Emre Can, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo.

Ajax: Onana; Veltman, de Ligt, Blind, Mazraoui; Schone, de Jong; Ziyech, van de Beek, Neres; Tadic.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.