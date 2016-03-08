The reason Luiz Felipe didn't accept Italy call up

20 March at 11:45
Lazio defender, Luiz Felipe, has refused to call up the Italian national team, the defender only wants Brazil, as he reiterates to GloboEsporte.com:
 
"Being called by the Italian team is something unique in the career of a player. I I was accepted because I wanted to continue to pursue the dream I have since childhood, to wear the green-gold sweater. "I will continue to work and improve day by day, to ensure that this desire is fulfilled".
 
The coordinator of the Brazil national team, former Arsenal midfielder, Edu Gaspar, has his say on the matter.
 
"We have promised him anything, but he has his chances if he continues to grow like this. The decision was his, we left him totally free to choose, but we are happy that he decided to try to play for the Seleçao ".
 
Luiz Felipe has made 17 appearances for Lazio his season.
 

