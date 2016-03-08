The Rebic mystery: AC Milan departure already possible in January?
03 November at 14:00AC Milan and Ante Rebic, already a possible farewell in January? According to today's edition of Tuttosport (via milanlive.it), without a change of trend, the Croatian could return back to Germany earlier than expected.
As highlighted by the Turin-based paper, the Croatian is experiencing a third Italian hell after the already negative experiences with Fiorentina and Verona. He arrived at the last second to improve the Rossoneri's attack but has never been seriously considered so far. Neither by Giampaolo nor by Pioli.
On Thursday evening, in fact, with the exclusion of Suso, Samu Castillejo was even preferred. And the same is expected to happen today against Lazio. A mystery, therefore, to be deciphered as soon as possible, otherwise, there is a serious risk of a departure much sooner than expected.
The exchange of loans with Eintracht Frankfurt for Andre Silva has only benefited the Germans so far. Rebic has collected a total of 73 minutes so far. Few, very few, also considering the lack of effectivity of the Milan attack so far, having only scored six goals.
