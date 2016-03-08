The Roma talents to be included in the Rugani deal with Juve revealed
21 August at 22:45As we wrote earlier, Daniele Rugani is getting closer to a move from Juventus to Roma. Gazzetta dello Sport even goes as far as to say that the deal is almost done and will be finalized in the next 48/72 hours. The Bianconeri are set to receive 30 million euros between the loan and redemption obligation.
This figure will arrive in the Juventus coffers in the form of cash as well as the inclusion of two Roma talents: Alessio Riccardi (estimated at around 10 million and considered by many to be the best Italian born in 2001) and one between the attacker Celar and fullback Bouah.
