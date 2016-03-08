The Ronaldo effect in full swing as Juventus away fans' numbers boom: the numbers

The Cristiano Ronaldo effect is felt not only at Juventus but also in Italian football as a whole. As reported by Tuttosport, the average number of spectators in Italian stadiums has increased this season, from 24,706 of last year to 25,276 (+2.3%).



Thanks to the arrival of the Portuguese star from Real Madrid, Juventus, in particular, has experienced a rise in spectators. Compared to the same time last season, Juventus was seen by 30,718 more fans (+4.54%), while Juventus' away matches saw an attendance increase of 32,405 (+13.3%).