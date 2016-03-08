The Ronaldo effect: ticket prices for away match see massive increase

The CR7 effect is not only at Juventus, but on the whole Serie A with immediate and evident effects also on the price of admission to see him play elsewhere. Tuttosport examines the case of the newly promoted Parma, who will host Juventus on 2 September, on the third day of the championship.



The hunt for a ticket to see Ronaldo has already started in the city. The substantial increase in price is mainly due to secondary ticketing, or the sites that buy them and then put them on sale, increasing the cost exponentially.



One example taken is a proposed 4 seats in the North Curva, at a price of 178 euros each: tickets that, on the official website of Parma, have a base cost of 25 euros ... The East stand at 199 euros (60 base), West lateral to 233 euros (70), the two segments of the Petitot Tribune to 386 (100) and to 438 euros (150).



These are very steep prices for a Serie A Match. Ronaldo's arrival will continue to have a profound impact on the makeup of the league.

