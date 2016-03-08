The sale of Politano could unlock Inter’s mercato: the situation

While the tussle with Barcelona continues for the transfer of Vidal, as well as the attempts to lay a foundation for Eriksen's arrival in June, Inter are also looking to offload some players this transfer window to fund their incoming operations.

As we have learned , Conte would also like a player for the left flank to make up for Asamoah recent physical woes, as well as an attacker with similar characteristics of Lukaku. For these positions, the high demands of Chelsea for Alonso and Giroud have cooled the negotiations.

Instead, the Nerazzurri have turned to potential sales. In addition to Gabigol, Politano could also leave the club this month as three Serie A clubs are interested in him. In many ways, his departure could unlock the market even more.

Fiorentina remain in pole position for the former Sassuolo striker, although Inter are asking for €25m to sell him. This demand resulted in both Roma and Napoli taking a step down in the pursuit. In any case, a departure is likely.