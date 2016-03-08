The San Siro demolition will require a maxi operation: the details
13 October at 19:15AC Milan and Inter seem to be determined to replace San Siro with a new stadium in the near future and for this reason, the historical ground is expected to be demolished. However, it will not be a simple operation. 11,000 trucks would be necessary for it, as reported by Tuttosport (via milanlive.it). This would threaten to bring the neighbourhood to its knees.
In fact, it would take 21 thousand journeys to transport the rubble, in a cyclopic operation on the verge of collapse for the town. Also because similar processes will have to be undertaken for the construction of the new stadium, even more invasive.
However, there could be a solution to make the problem less impactful. The stadium proposed by Manica-Sportium has a technique which was already implemented on the occasion of the construction of the Sardinia Arena in Cagliari.
"Given the size of the construction, demolition will take some time. The nice thing we have studied, as well as for the Cagliari stadium, is to reuse the demolition concrete to build the rest of the area, so as to avoid having thousands of trucks to load and unload," architect Giovanni Giacobone explained to Tuttosport.
