Perhaps surprisingly, in the first place we find AC Milan. In fact, the Rossoneri have only accumulated nine yellow cards in total, and no red cards. Only Inter have are within good distance, with 12 yellow cards, while Torino are third with 15.

Juventus, on the other hand, sit in 9th place with 16 yellow cards and one red. The worst team, although they have received no yellow cards, is SPAL. The small club have registered a total of 24 yellow cards, averaging three of them per game.

Going back to Milan in first, it should also be noted that they have played one less game, due to the clash with Genoa that was postponed.

