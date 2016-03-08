The stat that proves Cutrone is more clinical than Messi and Mbappe
04 November at 13:45As a starter or an impact player from the bench, for Cutrone, it makes no difference. The importance is to affect the game. The ability of the young goalscorer to take advantage of the time available stands out well in the ranking of average goals per minute in Europe.
As observed by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the AC Milan striker is third overall in the top five championships in Europe with a goal per 65.4 minutes. The youngster is only behind Alcacer and Bellarabi, but ahead of two champions like Mbappe and Messi.
Go to comments