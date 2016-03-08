In fact, the Spaniard has racked up the joint most assists in the top five leagues this season, registering six of them, just like Borussia Dortmund's youngster Jadon Sancho. For Milan, Suso has been key to their recovery from the poor start, especially the connection with Gonzalo Higuain.

For more news, please visit our homepage.

AC Milan's Suso has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, not only ending his goal drought with two good goals, but also leading the line in the European top five leagues in one aspect.