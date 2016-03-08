The stat which highlights why AC Milan fans are in love with Piatek

10 February at 14:00
It's no secret that Krzysztof Piatek has had a flying start to his adventure at AC Milan, scoring three goals in three appearances (two from start). The Rossoneri fans have, therefore, already fallen in love with the Polish striker.

In fact, in his first three appearances, Piatek has only had three shots on target, all of which have ended in the back of the net. In addition to this, his first three opponents in the Rossonero shirt were no pushovers: Napoli x2 and Roma. 
 

