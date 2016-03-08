It has since been revealed who picked the fight with Mourinho; Marco Ianni, one of the men Sarri brought with him from Napoli this summer. Then, who is this man who's suddenly gotten loads of attention?

Well, Marco Ianni was born in 1982 and is the second assistant coach to Maurizio Sarri, as stated by the Chelsea website . A partnership between the two has existed since the days of Napoli, as Ianni worked as the technical assistant for the Partenopei.

Once Barkley scored the goal yesterday, Ianni immediately ran past Mourinho to celebrate, at first not sparking a reaction from Mourinho. However, as Ianni returned back towards the Chelsea bench, it seems he said something, which made Mourinho very unhappy. Take a look at the twitter video embedded below to see the situation.

