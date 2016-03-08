The threat of Inter Ultras: 'Celbrations or war on Sunday'

The tension is growing at Inter with the Ultras of the Nerazzurri who have shared an official announcement on their Facebook page. The Serie A giants have yet to wrap up a Champions League placement and the last home game against Empoli will be vital: "No surrender, no forgiveness. We are going to support you for 90 minutes like in Madrid but at the end there will be celebrations or there will be a war. We support the dressing room's decision of isolating the number 9. The most important thing is to defend the whole group but now it's time for everybody to take his responsibilities and prove that they are all working for Inter's good. If we don't qualify for Champions League we'll ask to remove Icardi and all the other responsible of the failure. Show us we did the right choice!"

