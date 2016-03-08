The threat of Inter Ultras: 'Celbrations or war on Sunday'

23 May at 14:50
The tension is growing at Inter with the Ultras of the Nerazzurri who have shared an official announcement on their Facebook page. The Serie A giants have yet to wrap up a Champions League placement and the last home game against Empoli will be vital: "No surrender, no forgiveness. We are going to support you for 90 minutes like in Madrid but at the end there will be celebrations or there will be a war. We support the dressing room's decision of isolating the number 9. The most important thing is to defend the whole group but now it's time for everybody to take his responsibilities and prove that they are all working for Inter's good. If we don't qualify for Champions League we'll ask to remove Icardi and all the other responsible of the failure. Show us we did the right choice!"
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.