The three clubs interested in Cancelo and what Juve demands for Portuguese star

The future of Joao Cancelo is still to be written. The Portuguese full-back is close to leaving Juventus but it is not clear where he will end up.



Manchester City seemed in a clear advantage but complications on the modalities to be used to conclude the negotiations have significantly slowed down the operation.



Thus, as a result, two new suitors have popped up and would like to secure the player's services. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are the clubs interested and the most concrete threat could come from the Catalans.

