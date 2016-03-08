The Three Early Frontrunners For The Champions League
25 October at 14:15The Champions League is still in its group play stage, with a long way to go before we start narrowing down contenders. With a few match days left it could still be the case that teams that have had quick starts could slow down, and teams that have stumbled early still have time to hit their stride. Given these caveats though, these are the three teams we’d label as true contenders as we inch closer to the next stage.
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG has been a tough side to figure in the last several Champions League competitions in which it has participated. On paper, it’s been one of the most talented sides in Europe for years, but when it comes to international play, there just always seems to have been something missing. This season though, people are beginning to wonder if PSG is finally the team to fear.
With Angel Di Maria operating in the midfield and the attacking trio of Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappé, and Neymar having been bolstered by a red-hot start from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, it’s hard to imagine any other club stopping PSG from notching goals. What’s scary for opponents though is that the Parisian side has also been dominant defensively. Through three matches played, PSG has yet to concede a goal, even in a talented Group A.
Manchester City
Manchester City may be trailing Liverpool in Premier League play, but it’s been dominant in the Champions League - effectively making good on expectations. City was tabbed by many as the favorite before the 2019-20 UCL started, and currently Europe’s top betting sites are still, for the most part, giving the English side the best odds at a Champions League triumph.
Through the first three matches played, City is a perfect 3-0-0, and hasn’t even come close to being challenged yet. Raheem Sterling is scoring at a steady clip, and Riyad Mahrez has arguably been the best player in Champions League action thus far. City’s nine-goal differential in the early going (10 goals scored to one allowed) is partially a result of the fact that Group C is one of the weaker ones. However, right now it looks like the English side is saving its most impressive play for the Champions League in a bid to take the European crown.
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich is in an interesting position at the moment. It has yet to pull away from the pack domestically in the Bundesliga, and may have to expend a lot of energy in its home competition. On the Champions League front though, Bayern has been even more of an offensive force than PSG, notching 13 goals through three matches for a 3-0 start.
Another complicating factor for the German side is the status of dominant striker Robert Lewandowski. The veteran forward has five goals already in Champions League play, but it has been rumored that Real Madrid will be looking to acquire his services during the winter transfer window. Nevertheless, if Lewandowski remains with Bayern, this side looks as formidable as any.
