The three hurdles in Juve’s race to sign Man Utd star
27 September at 17:30Friction between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho continues to grow as another week of bust-ups and criticism goes by. The Manchester United duo are at odds with each other and one looks destined to leave the club, sooner or later. These tensions have put Juventus on red alert, with the Old Lady having expressed an interest to re-sign the World Cup winning French midfielder who they sold to United for €105m in 2016.
However, there are three hurdles in Juventus’ race to sign Pogba. The first is Zinedine Zidane; who has been rumoured by the media to be a potential successor to Mourinho at Manchester United. With Zidane at the helm at Old Trafford instead of Mourinho, Pogba could be tempted to stay at the club.
The second obstacle is the constant presence of Barcelona, who have also showed a willingness to sign Pogba from Manchester United. The third hurdle is time; with a move near-impossible for Juventus to complete in January and, therefore, from the summer onwards – anything could happen.
