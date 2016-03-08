The three songs that irritated Ronaldo during Atleti-Juve to cause gesture reaction
21 February at 16:00According to a report by Spanish newspaper Marca, there were three songs in particular, that caused Cristiano Ronaldo to react in the way that he did during the Atlético-Juventus Champions League game last night.
“Cristiano Rapist”, “Cristiano you are a bitch” and “Cristiano dies” were all sung by the vocal Atlético ultras in the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium last night, towards their old rival from his days in Madrid.
Ronaldo responded by holding out his hand with his five fingers outstretched, highlighting the 5 Champions Leagues that he has won compared to Atlético’s none.
