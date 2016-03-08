The top 10 unforgettable matches at the San Siro

In recent weeks there have been talks about the possibility of a San Siro demolition, with AC Milan and Inter Milan planning a project together to build a new, modern stadium in the same area where San Siro currently stands, with the current home of the clubs disappearing from existence.



Opened in September 1926, the San Siro is one of the biggest and most famous stadiums across Europe. Otherwise known as the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, it remembers some of the most memorable and unforgettable moments not only of Italian football but football as a whole.



Throughout the years, the San Siro has hosted immense matches featuring immense players, from the legendary Paolo Maldini, the Brazilian Ronaldo to Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. It is the traditional venue of the Derby della Madonnina between Milan and Inter but has also hosted the Champions League final on numerous occasions throughout history.



