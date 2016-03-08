The truth about the division between Perez, Madrid and Ronaldo
06 July at 10:50According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, the crack between Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid has much of a basis.
Firstly, Cristiano Ronaldo no longer wants to play for Real Madrid, he got in touch with Jorge Mendes, his agent, to talk to clubs and Florentino Perez himself actually avoided the farewell meeting, sending his right-hand man Sanchez instead.
The divide first formed in January, with the unwritten reduction of Cristiano Ronaldo’s release clause from €1 billion to €100 million, which Ronaldo saw as a total lack of respect. However, Perez need not enforce the clause in writing unless Cristiano Ronaldo himself expresses a public desire to leave Real Madrid and, it has been reported that, the clause expired in June and therefore Juve may have to part with around €120-130m.
Ronaldo was never offered the same sort of lucrative bonuses and pay increases that Messi and Neymar have been given and, therefore, the 33-year-old also saw this as disrespectful on Perez’s part.
Now, Juve must work to get the deal wrapped up, for Ronaldo, it seems, no longer wishes to play for Madrid.
