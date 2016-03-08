The truth behind rumours linking Man Utd target to Real Madrid
19 August at 10:30Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been strongly linked with a move away from Lazio this summer. Initially it seemed as though Manchester United or Juventus would come knocking for the 23-year-old Serbian midfielder; then Real Madrid showed an interested before finally AC Milan registered their interest.
The saga has dominated news headlines, with papers and outlets across Europe covering a potential deal for Lazio’s complete central midfielder. The clubs interested did not just stop at Real Madrid, Juve, Milan and Manchester United; with Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, PSG and Manchester City all reportedly chasing him at one point too.
According to what has been learned by CalcioMercato.com, Milinkovic-Savic to Real Madrid did not take place because although Florentino Perez likes the midfielder, he does not value him over €120 million at Claudio Lotito’s asking pirce; and Perez also reportedly thinks that the Serbian is not yet at the level of Real Madrid – thus remaining at Lazio, where he looks like he could be signing a contract extension.
For more Lazio content; news, exclusives and features, check out The Laziali.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments