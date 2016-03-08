The Turin derby could be moved after Juve's UCL elimination

​The elimination of Juventus from the Champions League frees the Bianconeri from European commitment, and after the friction between the two clubs in recent weeks, optimism filter for the postponement of Juventus-Torino.In fact, the game could be moved from Saturday to Sunday (May 5th instead of 4th), which will be announced by the Lega in the coming days. There should be no problems, in fact, to postpone the game.