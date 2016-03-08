The two clubs interested in Kean revealed: Juve can sell on one condition

16 July at 16:45
Moise Kean's future at Juventus is uncertain. The player would like a role as a protagonist but in the current stacked Bianconeri team, it seems to be an unlikely objective and for this reason, the player could leave the Allianz Stadium this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian striker has two suitors: Everton and Borussia Dortmund. The English club has offered 35 million euros for the player but Juve initially vetoed his sale.

The 19-year-old could be let go by the Bianconeri but with a different agreement, one which would be appreciated by the German side: a deal with a buy-back option in favour of the Serie A champions.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.