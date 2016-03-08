The two clubs interested in Kean revealed: Juve can sell on one condition

Moise Kean's future at Juventus is uncertain. The player would like a role as a protagonist but in the current stacked Bianconeri team, it seems to be an unlikely objective and for this reason, the player could leave the Allianz Stadium this summer.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian striker has two suitors: Everton and Borussia Dortmund. The English club has offered 35 million euros for the player but Juve initially vetoed his sale.



The 19-year-old could be let go by the Bianconeri but with a different agreement, one which would be appreciated by the German side: a deal with a buy-back option in favour of the Serie A champions.