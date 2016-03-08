The two factors that could cause Juventus to sign Man Utd star
11 September at 14:00It is no secret that Paul Pogba’s time at Manchester United could be coming to an end, with Juventus and Barcelona both reportedly interested in signing the French midfielder. Pogba has reportedly fallen out with Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho, leading to divisions that could cause the Frenchman to leave the club.
According to the latest reports from Tuttosport, Juventus have two cards to play to try and seal the signing of Paul Pogba. The first is through the player’s agent Mino Raiola, notorious for getting the best deals for his client, even at the expense of the club’s happiness. Juventus could choose to work closely with Raiola to secure the deal, in a similar way to how they utilised Jorge Mendes to complete the ‘signing of the century’ to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin.
The second factor that could lead to Pogba rejoining Juventus is his relationship with existing members of the Juve dressing room. Pogba left the club to join Manchester United in 2016, just two years ago, with a lot of Juventus’ dressing room remaining the same as it was when Pogba left. The friendships that Pogba has in Turin, combined with his dissatisfaction in Manchester, and the controversy of Mino Raiola, could lead to Pogba joining Juventus in the coming transfer windows.
