The two Inter players that Spalletti will surely start against Sassuolo

According to Sky Sport, there are two players that Luciano Spalletti will surely start against Sassuolo this coming Sunday.



The Nerazzurri will play at the Mapei Stadium at 8.30 pm and Spalletti is determined to start both Matteo Politano and Kwadwo Asamoah from the first minute.



Politano will play as attacking winger on the right while Asamoah has been tried as left-back and left winger as Ivan Perisic will be suspended in the 2018/19 Serie A opener.



Keita is not going to start at Sassuolo. The Senegalese winger made return to the Suning training centre today after a trip to Monaco where he had been solving some issues with his visa.

