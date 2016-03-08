The two options for Mandzukic: China or Borussia Dortmund
04 June at 16:15Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic reportedly has two options in front of him, as things stand. One happens to be Borussia Dortmund and the second one is the Chinese Super League.
Mandzukic is being expected to leave the bianconeri in the summer largely because Maurizio Sarri feels he won't fit into his Sarriball system at the Old Lady. The second is that with the increase in prominence of Moise Kean and the links with Mauro Icardi, there is increasing competition in attack.
Gazzetta dello Sport state that the solution for Mandzukic is dual aligned and the first one leads him to China.
Chinese clubs have been courting him for many months and years now and they could be willing to put big wages and a big transfer fee for the Croatian, who has fallen out of favor even for the national team.
A return to Bundesliga is also plausible. Borussia Dortmund are keeping a keen eye on the striker and could look to bring him back to Germany years after he won the Bundesliga with the Volskwagen Arena based side.
