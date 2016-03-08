The two signings wanted by Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus
06 February at 22:41Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is playing a vital role for the Old Lady this season but, according to reports in Italy, he is going to have some sort of impact also on the club's transfer strategies.
According to Marca, the Portuguese has called James Rodriguez to suggest him to join him in Turin next season as Bayern Munich are not likely to make his move permanent and Real Madrid will be looking for buyers.
CR7, however, is also reported to be a big admirer of his compatriot Felix Joao, a 19-year-old starlet contracted with Benfica. The player has already expressed his desire to play with the former Real Madrid star one day.
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus for € 112 million last summer and has scored 19 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions so far this season. His goal against AC Milan helped Juventus to win their first trophy of the season: the Italian Supercup.
Go to comments