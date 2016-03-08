The typical day of Ronaldo: First to arrive, last to leave

14 November at 19:45
Today's edition of La Gazzetta Dello Sport has outlined the typical day of Ronaldo, who seems to be really enjoying his time at Juventus thus far, while remaining motivated. 
 
In fact, he has an alarm set for 8:00 in the morning, arriving at the training ground at roughly 9:30. He's the first to arrive among his teammates, but also the last the leave at the end of the day, which consists of two training sessions. 
 
Despite this, Ronaldo has managed to have enough time for his family, which is of course very important for the Portuguese star nowadays. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.