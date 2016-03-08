The typical day of Ronaldo: First to arrive, last to leave
14 November at 19:45Today's edition of La Gazzetta Dello Sport has outlined the typical day of Ronaldo, who seems to be really enjoying his time at Juventus thus far, while remaining motivated.
In fact, he has an alarm set for 8:00 in the morning, arriving at the training ground at roughly 9:30. He's the first to arrive among his teammates, but also the last the leave at the end of the day, which consists of two training sessions.
Despite this, Ronaldo has managed to have enough time for his family, which is of course very important for the Portuguese star nowadays.
