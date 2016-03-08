The version of Leo Bonucci: “Surprised to be on bench”

11 November at 20:07
Leonardo Bonucci spoke from San Siro, a few minutes from the start of Milan-Juventus, to the Sky Sports microphones: "I'm on the bench? I was honestly surprised yesterday too when the coach gave the jackets. Never, ever, I would have pulled back, these are the matches I'm excited about in. It's a choice, I've played 9 games as a first choice and if it was for me I would have played the tenth and the eleventh. Yesterday Allegri jokingly told me that since I had skipped the first one from former last year, I would have skipped this year too, of course I would have liked to play it, but then the desire to win comes to the fore".

ON THE WORDS OF GATTUSO - "They flatter me and fill me with pride, because before the player comes the man: I have already thanked Rino, his words make it clear what I tried to give to this environment. About last summer, I can say that I have chosen to go home, because there are priorities ".
 
Emanuele Giulianelli

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.