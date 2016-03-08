The week of meetings for AC Milan: from Veretout to Sensi

17 June at 11:30
After Rade Krunic, who will have his medical for Milan tomorrow, the Rossoneri are now working to further strengthen the midfield, setting their sights on both Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina) and Stefani Sensi (Sassuolo).

As reported by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, this will be a week of meetings for Maldini and Boban. Today, for example, Mario Giuffredi will be present at Casa Milan to discuss Veretout and Mario Rui.

Veretout exceeds the under-25 mark by one year, but for the two directors, he's the right profile for AC Milan. The Frenchman has already decided to leave Fiorentina and it's now up to his agent to choose the best offer.

In the coming days, the first direct meeting between Milan and Sassuolo to discuss Sense is also expected. The summit could take place between Thursday and Friday, and it's possible that other players will be discussed as well.

