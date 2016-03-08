The worrying stat for AC Milan ahead of Empoli clash

22 February at 17:20
AC Milan are currently on a great run of form, having managed to beat Atalanta away from home by the convincing scoreline of three goals to one. However, tonight's challenge against Empoli hasn't been easy for Gattuso's men in the past. 
 
In fact, they are winless in their last two Serie A meetings against Empoli (D1 L1). In addition to this, Milan have only won one of the last four home league matches against them (D1 L2). However, they have never failed to win three in a row against them in the top-flight.
 

