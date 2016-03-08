Theo Hernandez arrives for AC Milan medical

01 July at 17:30
Real Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez has arrived in Milan ahead of a medical at the rossoneri.

The left-back has been in talks over a move to the San Siro over the last few days and a move has now been agreed. He will sign for the club for a fee of 20 million euros and there is no loan deal involved.

 
Our transfers correspondent Fabrizio Romano has now said that Hernandez has now arrived in Milan to undergo a medical at the club before signing a contract at the club soon.

