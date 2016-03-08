Theo Hernandez arrives for AC Milan medical

Theo Hernandez has just landed in Milano to sign as new AC Milan player from Real Madrid #Milan #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2019

Real Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez has arrived in Milan ahead of a medical at the rossoneri.The left-back has been in talks over a move to the San Siro over the last few days and a move has now been agreed. He will sign for the club for a fee of 20 million euros and there is no loan deal involved.Our transfers correspondent Fabrizio Romano has now said that Hernandez has now arrived in Milan to undergo a medical at the club before signing a contract at the club soon.