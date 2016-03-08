Theo Hernandez: 'I was inspired by Maldini, I admire the way Marcelo plays'
20 July at 13:45New AC Milan signing Theo Hernandez has revealed that Paolo Maldini was his inspiration growing up and he admires the way Marcelo plays.
Hernandez has signed for the rossoneri on an initial loan deal and is likely to play for the club on a regular basis on the left-back. He spent the previous season on loan at Real Sociedad from Real Madrid.
Hernandez was talking to the official Milan website and he said: "As a child I was inspired by Paolo Maldini, while for some years I have been very much admiring Marcelo as he plays, he is a fabulous quarterback. At Real Madrid he gave me lots of advice and thanks to him I grew up and I'm growing a lot as a player. camp and thanks to him I am here now."
The left-back also revealed that he wants to improve his defending and this is one reason why he came to Milan.
He said: "I came to Italy to defend better, I want to improve this phase. I am young and I have a long way to go. This is one of the reasons why I came to Serie A. Here I can give a lot of speed, shooting from distance and dribbling."
