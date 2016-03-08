Theo Hernandez: 'I was one step away from Napoli, I chose Milan for Maldini'

Interviewed by L'Equipe, Milan's left-back, Theo Hernandez, spoke about his arrival at Milan and its future plans.



Theo Hernandez, how is Milan's adaptation going?



"In the first friendly against Novara, I scored, it was ideal. Unfortunately, I injured my ankle against Bayern in the United States. The doctor wanted to work, but I didn't agree and so I called Paolo Maldini. I returned to the derby in mid-September, and since then I have been playing. The club has done everything to put me in the best position. Castillejo and Reina have facilitated my integration path. Now I get along with the new coach, I scored, done, assists, but I wish it were better for the team".



What prompted you to leave Real Madrid for Milan?



"I needed to play and my meeting with Paolo Maldini made me change my mind. He came to see me in Ibiza, we tied up immediately. Maldini is a legend, probably the best ever in my role. We talked and he knew me well. When he is someone like Maldini who chooses you, he gives you confidence ."



You still had a 4-year contract with Real ...?



"Real, Real was an important step. In 2017-18 I played (23 games) I won the Champions League and that season we won practically everything with my brother (who won the Europa League with Atletico Madrid)."



"It was not easy. Last year I was on loan to Real Sociedad and I discussed it with my agent and we decided it was better for me to leave Spain".



" Did you have other options besides Milan?



"Napoli. I spoke with Carlo Ancelotti and I was also one step away from Bayer Leverkusen. I had contacts with important English clubs, but there were fewer guarantees of continuity of play".



