Theo Hernandez reveals: 'I cut my salary to join Milan!'

During the summer, AC Milan completed the signing of Real Madrid defender Theo Hernandez in an attempt to bolster the squad presented to then-new head coach Marco Giampaolo. However, Giampaolo's spell in charge was short lived and he has now been replaced by former Lazio head coach Stefano Pioli.



Speaking to the Gazzetta dello Sport about life in Milan so far, Hernandez said this:



'​In Madrid I took so many insults and criticisms. I made some tonics, but I matured as a person. For me it was a very important experience.



'Milan? It is an honour to have been chosen by Paolo. He entered the history of football, not just of Milan, and was very convincing to me, in regards to accepting the offer. Paolo is a defender who is in the history of football, I think he's a role model for everyone.



'​Reduction of the salary for Milan? I talked about it with my agent and we immediately agreed. Milan is a club with a great history, one of the most honoured in the world. It was worth making such a choice.



'With Pioli we are more free? ​Maybe so, and I really like his new game system. But the important thing is to help the team and I know I can't avoid the cover work. After all I'm a defender, my job is that. Pioli leaves us freedom but not too much: in Italy it is important to have a defined tactics.'