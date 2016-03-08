Theo Hernandez says 'Maldini the greatest ever' and reveals what he knows about Modric
19 July at 14:30Theo Hernandez was presented today at Milanello as AC Milan's new player and on that occasion, the French fullback spoke to the press and reflected on his move to the San Siro.
"I am very happy to be here. I t is very nice to be here. I was very well received. I am calm and I hope I can play many games. Maldini? It is a pride to be here by his side. For me, he is the greatest fullback ever. I saw him in Ibiza, we talked and I expressed my willingness to play at Milan. Milan is a historic club, here I can grow a lot," he said.
"As I child I was inspired by Maldini, in the last few years I also liked Marcelo, who gave me a lot of advice at Real Madrid. I observed him a lot and if I am here, it is also thanks to him.
"I hope to receive a lot of advice from Maldini, from a historic player who played in the same role. Milan is a historic club, it has a great tradition and a positive image abroad. When I was at Real, I said I wanted to play in a historic club like Milan.
"Modric I played with him but I heard nothing. Even if I heard something, I couldn't say anything anyway (smiles). Real Madrid? An exceptional club but I am here in another exceptional club. I am here to work and play all the games to the fullest. We hope to win a lot together and make the fans happy.
"Maldini's words? They loaded me. When someone like Maldini says I can become one of the best fullbacks in the world, I got excited. It's important to work now and try to always improve.
"The defensive phase? I am also here to learn to defend better. I am young and have a lot of time to grow. There are many quality players here. I can give so much in terms of speed, long-range shooting and dribbling but I am also here to improve the defence," Hernandez concluded.
