Theo Hernandez to Ibrahimovic: 'Thank you God' - watch

AC Milan took on Cagliari today in the Italian Serie A as this was a big game for both clubs. This was also Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first start for Milan since signing for the rossoneri a couple of weeks ago. Stefano Pioli had previously said that he wasn't sure if Zlatan could play for the entire 90 minutes but in the end, the big Swede played for the entire game. The rossoneri ended up winning by a 0-2 score line as Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao scored for Milan. This was a big win for the rossoneri as they climb back up (temporarily) in the top 10 as they also moved closer to Cagliari in the standings. After the game, Theo Hernandez posted the following message on social media (in reference to Ibrahimovic): 'Thank you God for this win, let's continue like this...'. You can view a picture on the matter bellow: