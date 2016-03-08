There is a line for Inter's Gabigol: the details
01 August at 15:45Serie A giants Inter reportedly want to bring back their player Gabigol this summer and there is a line for the Brazilian's signature.
With the nerazzurri now looking close to missing out on Romelu Lukaku as Manchester United's valuation for the Belgian was higher than what Inter could pay, they are likely to shift their attention. While Ante Rebic and Duvan Zapata are two names being mentioned but Gabigol is another option.
Gabigol was loaned out to Santos last year and was then close to leaving. He impressed for the Brazilian giants, scoring 18 times in 35 appearances. But last this year, he was loaned out to Flamengo and he has impressed there too, scoring nine times in just 10 appearances.
Tuttosport claim that Inter see Gabigol as an option if they fail to sign a striker and they feel they can rely on him temporarily for goals if they have only two strikers to play in Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez.
There are Russian and Spanish clubs after the former Santos man and these interested clubs are willing to pay as much as 18 million euros for the player, who demands a wage of 4 million euros a season.
Go to comments