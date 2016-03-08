'They haven't won the Champions League yet', Ibra taunts Barca while defending Allgeri

Zlatan Ibrahimovic supports under fire Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri after he stated that "We think it's the same, only the results count".



After his sides MLS 3-2 defeat to New York Red Bulls, Ibrahimovic spoke to 'Corriere dello Sport', about Max Allegri and Juve’s elimination from the Champions League to Ajax.

"Only the results count, not the good game. I agree I think like him. You are journalists who should agree: you want the good game, but if a team loses, you only judge by the results. we think the same way: only the results count, the beautiful game does not count, Juve came in the final and lost to Barcelona and Real Madrid ".

But it was the surprising Ajax of Erik ten Hag who eliminated Juventus from the Champions League this year, a team that made Europe fall in love with its beautiful game.

"And what does it mean? How many years has Ajax won in Europe? It seems to me to be the first year, let's see how long it will last. Does Barcelona play well? Calm, it's been a while since they have won the Champions League, and it hasn't still won this year. I would wait. Only the final result counts. "







