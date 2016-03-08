Thiago Alcantara linked with Real and Juve: the situation
21 June at 18:20Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara could be on his way out of the Allianz Arena in the summer and both Spanish and Italian media link him with moves elsewhere in the summer.
The signing of the Spain International is a direct request to Florentino Perez of new Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui, Marca reports.
The Spanish manager wants to strengthen the midfield of the Blancos and the former Barcelona star would suit the club’s quality standards. Thiago Alcantara could replace Mateo Kovacic who has been linked with both Liverpool and Juventus.
The Old Lady announced the signing of Emre Can today but is still looking for new faces in the middle of the park.
According to Tuttosport, Juve could use the revenues of Miralem Pjanic’s sale to sign the Spaniard who can leave Bayern for € 60 million.
Juventus, however, are not planning to sell Pjanic unless they receive an offer above € 80 million. Keeping the former Roma star at the Allianz Stadium is a priority for the Italians who are preparing a new contract for Pjanic.
@lorebetto
