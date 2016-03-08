Thiago Motta: "Genoa changed my life, now I want to change the situation here"

New Genoa coach Thiago Motta spoke to gathered reporters today at his presentation in the sports centre of Pegli. The club’s CEO, Alessandro Zarbano, accompanied the 37-year-old."I'm really honoured to be back at Genoa. The situation is difficult and only by working at 100% can we get out of it. In 2008 Genoa changed my life. Now I want to try to change the situation of the team. Personally, I want to train a lot and I feel ready to do so. With Preziosi there was little to say, it was enough to look each other in the eyes to find an understanding. I spoke to the guys with my heart, I said what I wanted to say without preparing a speech. I asked them to give their all at all times. And in their eyes, I read the will and the possibility to do it.”Motta replaced previous coach Aurelio Andreazzoli after the Italian coach led the Ligurian club to a 19th place spot in the league after eight games, only managing to win one game so far this season. The former Inter and Barcelona midfielder was previously the Under 19 coach at Paris Saint Germain.Apollo Heyes