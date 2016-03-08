Thiago Motta, safe as manager of Genoa for now
02 December at 10:35Italian Serie A outfit Genoa’s manager Thiago Motta’s job is safe for the time being despite having a hard time at the beginning of his managerial career with the Rossoblu.
The 37-year-old started his first full-time managerial job of the first team with the Italian club and under his watch, Genoa have only managed to register five points from first six match.
However, despite such a horrendous run, Motta’s job is seemingly secured at the club for a while, not necessarily because the club’s hierarchy still believe that he is the right man to take the club forward but because of the series of important matches coming up, that too in a short period of time.
The Grifone are set to meet Ascoli in the Coppa Italia tie on Tuesday whereas three days after they will play against Lecce.
Due to this reason, the hierarchy of the club are not ready to make a managerial change at this point and they are willing to give Motta a chance to turn things around.
Marco Tripodi
