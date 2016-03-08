Thiago Silva agent: 'He could pay for up to 40 years old'

Thiago Silva and PSG look set to have their destinies intertwined for the rest of the near future. In an interview with Le Parisien, a member of Thiago Silva's entourage revealed this:"He will close his career at PSG, but not in 2020. He wants to play next World Cup, he will be in the camp for up to 40 years old!"Good news for fans of the former AC Milan defender, who looks to be remaining in France with Paris Saint-Germain until the end of career, looking to loom after the 2022 World Cup has concluded, when Thiago Silva will be around 38.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.