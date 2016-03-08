Thiago Silva backs Neymar to shine for PSG

09 September at 13:00
Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) veteran defender Thiago Silva has backed his club and country’s teammate Neymar to shine for the French outfit in the 2019-20 season.

The Brazil international has been unsettled in the French capital and was linked with a move back to his former club FC Barcelona in the recently concluded transfer window.

However, the deal did not materialise as the Catalonia giants could not meet PSG’s valuation of the player.

Silva, while talking to the media, has backed the 27-year-old to come good for the club by saying: “He knows he has made a mistake, but I'm sure he didn't have any bad intentions.  Everyone counts on him including the management otherwise they would have let him go. Coach Tuchel even told me he can play against Metz.”

