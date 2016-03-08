Thiago Silva: 'Buffon deserves the UCL. Verratti on Neymar's and Mbappe's level'

PSG defender and captain Thiago Silva spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about his two Italian teammates Gianluigi Buffon and Marco Verratti.



"Gigi is a global start and a point of reference for everyone. He is a natural captain, a leader who always pushes us to the maximum concentration. I would be very happy to win him the Champions League. He deserves it for his splendid career," he said.



"Verratti? I remember the first time I spoke to Ancelotti. He immediately told me that he would become a phenomenon. I realized it from the first training. Marco is more mature and is proving to be on the level of Neymar and Mbappe, in his role. He just has to stop talking to the referees," the former AC Milan man added.