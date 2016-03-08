Thiago Silva: 'I feel French; I'm taking citizenship and want to end my career here'
09 April at 22:30PSG defender Thiago Silva has spoken about his future; confirming his intentions to remain in France until the end of his career - taking citizenship for the European nation.
"I have been here for six and a half years and I feel French, so I decided to take citizenship. My family, my children and I feel at home here. I hope to end my career here."
The former AC Milan centre-back is approaching the completion of his seventh season with the Ligue 1 giants and has since become a staple of the club.
