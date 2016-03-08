Thiago Silva: “Milan did not call me; I’m at PSG and very happy in Paris”
13 August at 20:30AC Milan are going through yet another rejuvenation. After falling short last season and, as a consequence of financial wrongdoing and breach of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules, there has been a change in management.
Paul Singer and the Elliott Management Corp. hedge fund now effectively own the club; bringing in the likes of Leonardo and Paolo Maldini to strengthen the backroom.
A player who has been reportedly targeted by AC Milan earlier in the window is Thiago Silva, who spoke to Canal+ after yesterday’s victory for PSG over Caen – with a focus on Milan:
"Leonardo? He did not call me, I'm at PSG and I'm happy in Paris, I have a contract and I hope to finish my career here.”
ON PSG - "Tuchel and Buffon? Every coach has his own ideas, we have to work ... Gigi, it's unbelievable, he still wants to win trophies and will do a lot of good things for PSG. He's already a leader, I'm happy to play with a star like him.”
