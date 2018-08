AC Milan are going through yet another rejuvenation. After falling short last season and, as a consequence of financial wrongdoing and breach of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules, there has been a change in management.Paul Singer and the Elliott Management Corp. hedge fund now effectively own the club; bringing in the likes of Leonardo and Paolo Maldini to strengthen the backroom.A player who has been reportedly targeted by AC Milan earlier in the window is Thiago Silva, who spoke to Canal+ after yesterday’s victory for PSG over Caen – with a focus on Milan:"Leonardo? He did not call me, I'm at PSG and I'm happy in Paris, I have a contract and I hope to finish my career here.”ON PSG - "Tuchel and Buffon? Every coach has his own ideas, we have to work ... Gigi, it's unbelievable, he still wants to win trophies and will do a lot of good things for PSG. He's already a leader, I'm happy to play with a star like him.”For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.