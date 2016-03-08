Thiago Silva reacts to Leonardo's return to PSG

23 June at 16:15
PSG captain Thiago Silva has spoken at the withdrawal of the Brazilian national team about sporting director Leonardo's return to the Ligue 1 club from AC Milan.

"​I know Leonardo very well because I had the opportunity to work with him at Milan, then at PSG and now he is back at this club. He is a very good person and I hope that with his arrival some things will change within the club because there are things that have not worked in other years and we must continue to grow because the project is interesting but we must work calmly and without any pressure."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.