Thiago Silva reacts to Leonardo's return to PSG
23 June at 16:15PSG captain Thiago Silva has spoken at the withdrawal of the Brazilian national team about sporting director Leonardo's return to the Ligue 1 club from AC Milan.
"I know Leonardo very well because I had the opportunity to work with him at Milan, then at PSG and now he is back at this club. He is a very good person and I hope that with his arrival some things will change within the club because there are things that have not worked in other years and we must continue to grow because the project is interesting but we must work calmly and without any pressure."
